LONDON Sept 4 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to down as much as 9 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The FTSE 100 closed up 46.93 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,758.41, having shed 2.6 percent over the previous eight trading days, breaking a four-day losing streak in thin volume as mining stocks rallied on speculation about new economic stimulus from the world's top metals consumer, China.

* EUROPE: Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, UK and Netherlands.

* On the macro economic front, the London Olympics failed to boost British retail sales as hoped last month, when households preferred to watch the games rather than go shopping, giving stores one of their worst months of 2012, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* In the UK, August construction PMI data is due out at 0830 GMT with the figure expected to have fallen to 50 from 50.9 in July, although not quite in contraction territory.

* In the U.S., manufacturing PMI data is due out at 1400 GMT with investors wanting more action from the Federal Reserve to boost growth looking for weaker numbers. A Reuters poll estimated that the sector will have improved to 50 in August from 49.8 in July, although still not in expansion territory.

* London copper edged lower on Tuesday, though prices were supported by enduring hopes the European Central Bank will this week kick off a round of global easing.

* Brent futures rose for a fourth day in Asia on Tuesday, reaching more than $116 per barrel on persistent hopes for stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe, with key policy meetings this week and next.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Authorities in Singapore have charged Royal Dutch Shell with safety lapses leading to a major fire last year at the Anglo-Dutch giant's 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery in the city state.

* BANKS : Britain's financial regulator has sent letters to the nine largest banks and building societies in the UK requesting details of their IT contingency plans, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* MAN GROUP : Hedge fund manager Man Group has launched a computer-driven fund that will try to make money trading government bonds despite the ultra-low yields on offer, the latest step by the struggling firm to try and revive its fortunes.

* ASHTEAD The industrial equipment hire firm saw Q1 profit soar and sees improving U.S. market after Q1 underlying profit before tax jumped 82 percent to 61.4 million pounds and said it did not anticipate any significant changes to the environment in the short term and anticipated a full year result materially ahead of our previous expectations.

*DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : The pharmaceutical company reported adjusted pretax rise 9.6 pct to 426 million pounds with Current trading in line with the board's expectations.

* ZANAGA : The explorer reported substantial upgrades to project resource.

* MCBRIDE : The provider of private label household and personal care products reported annual profit up 2 pct to 29 million pounds and said it expected full year trading profit to be broadly in line with expectations, although the consumer environment remains challenging.

* GENUS : The animal genetics company posted a 19 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, on revenues up 10 percent and an improved divi d end of 14.6 pence per share. However, the firm said towards the end of the period, markets became more challenging and conditions are likely to impact a number of our customers in the year ahead.

* GREENE KING : The British pubs and brewery group said like-for-like sales were up 5.1 percent after 18 weeks to Sept 2, as food sales grew 5.2 percent and drink sales rose 5.0 percent, although it expected consumer confidence to remain subdued.

* SPIRIT PUB COMPANY : The pubs group said like-for-like sale in the fourth-quarter rose 4.1 percent and it continues to perform inline with expectations.

* EMED MINING : The mining firm said it is on track for 2013 production.

* MONITISE : The mobile technology services firm reported its f ull-year loss narrowe d marginally t o 16.9 million pounds with revenue guidance for 2012/2013 70 million pounds and gross margins expected to exceed 70 percent in the second half of fiscal year2012/13.

CRANEWARE : The revenue services firm for the U.S. healthcare market posted a 29 percent increase in full-year pretax profit in a mixed trading environment with revenues having returned to historic high levels.

