LONDON, Sept 6 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent, higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The Bank of England is widely expected to stick to its current programme of government bond purchases and the main interest will be in any behind-the-scenes change in the debate following the departure of asset purchase advocate Adam Posen. A decision is due at 1100 GMT.

* Most economists in a Reuters poll expect the BoE to add another 50 billion pounds of gilt purchases in November to the 375 billion pounds approved so far.

* The bigger focus was on the European Central Bank's policy announcement at 1145 GMT and President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT, as market players looked for details of the bank's new bond buying programme.

* Brent crude futures climbed above $113 per barrel, while copper prices fell but stayed near a 1-1/2-month high.

* British finance minister George Osborne has rejected a claim by Barclays Plc that the bank was singled out for harsh treatment in a tax row and said the government took action due to the amount of tax at risk.

* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.3 percent, or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points on Wednesday. That was its lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

WM MORRISON announces first-half results.

GO-AHEAD GROUP reports full-year results.

WHITBREAD issues a trading update.

EASYJET issues a traffic update.

CYPROTEX announces first-half results.

ABCAM posts full-year results.

CPL RESOURCES reports full-year results.

HELLENIC CARRIERS announces first-half results.

HYDRODEC GROUP announces first-half results.

SUMMIT CORPORATION announces first-half results.

RANDALL AND QUILTER INV HOLDINGS reports first-half results.

DIXONS RETAIL holds its annual general meeting.

CARPETRIGHT holds its annual general meeting.

CARCLO holds its annual general meeting.

DART GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

1SPATIAL holds its annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)