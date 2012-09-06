* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18
points, or 0.3 percent, higher on Thursday, according to
* The Bank of England is widely expected to stick to its
current programme of government bond purchases and the main
interest will be in any behind-the-scenes change in the debate
following the departure of asset purchase advocate Adam Posen. A
decision on interest rates is due at 1100 GMT.
* Most economists in a Reuters poll expect the BoE to leave
key interest rates unchanged but add another 50 billion pounds
of gilt purchases in November to the 375 billion pounds approved
so far.
* The bigger focus will be on the European Central Bank's
policy announcement at 1145 GMT and President Mario Draghi's
news conference at 1230 GMT, as market players looked for
details of the bank's new bond buying programme.
* WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS - Britain's No.4 grocer
posted first-half profit towards the top end of forecasts and
said it was on track to meet its expectations for the year even
though it anticipated no let-up in pressure on the consumer.
* WHITBREAD - The British coffee shop, restaurant
and hotel group said like-for-like sales rose 4.2 percent in its
second-quarter, helped by a modest boost to room rates from the
London Olympics.
* BARCLAYS - British finance minister George
Osborne has rejected a claim by Barclays that the bank
was singled out for harsh treatment in a tax row and said the
government took action due to the amount of tax at risk.
* DIXONS - Europe's second largest electricals
retailer maintained its solid start to the year with five
percent like-for-like sales growth in the first quarter, boosted
by a busy summer of events in Britain.
* GO-AHEAD GROUP - The British transport group
posted a 3.5 percent fall in full year profit after parts of its
rail business felt the effects of challenging economic
conditions in the UK.
* EASYJET - August passengers traffic rose 6
percent.
* LONMIN - The miner and unions representing
mineworkers at the strike-hit Marikana platinum mine in South
Africa have signed an accord for a return to work, but a
militant breakaway union was not part of the deal, union
officials said on Thursday.
* Brent crude futures climbed above $113 per barrel,
while copper prices fell but stayed near a 1-1/2-month
high.
* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.3 percent, or 14.15
points lower, at 5,657.86 points on Wednesday. That was its
lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31.
