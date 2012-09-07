UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended slightly lower on Tuesday at 7,268.56, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss. * IAG: British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday. * DEUTSCHE BANK: U.
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)