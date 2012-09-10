* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 16 points lower,
or down 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or up by 0.3 percent,
on Friday at 5,794.80 points.
* Weak Chinese trade data on Monday underlined the likelihood of more
Beijing-backed spending to deal with the damage done to the domestic economy by
firms cutting production, inventories and imports in the face of anaemic global
demand.
* In the United States, August employment trends data is due to be
published.
* Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels in four months on Monday
as hopes that the United States and China will roll out more stimulus measures
offset a slight decline in China's August copper imports.
* Optimism among UK businesses slumped to a 20-year low last month,
according to a survey by accountancy group BDO.
* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Glencore hammered out a revised $36
billion bid for miner Xstrata in intense weekend negotiations and is set to
detail its new offer to the market as early as Monday, days after proposing
11th-hour changes to save the deal.
Trading in shares of Glencore International < 0805.HK> in Hong Kong was also
suspended on Monday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.
The company said in a statement that the suspension was pending the release
of information relating to its proposed all-share merger of equals with Xstrata.
No further details were immediately available.
* BP : BP is in talks to sell some of its Gulf of Mexico oil fields to
Plains Exploration & Production Co for roughly $7 billion, a person familiar
with the matter said on Sunday, as the U.K. oil firm looks to raise money to pay
for damages from the 2010 oil spill.
* BHP BILLITON /XSTRATA : Top global miners BHP Billiton and
Xstrata are cutting high-cost coal production in Australia as they battle weak
prices, rising costs and a strong Australian dollar, adding to worries that
Australia's mining boom is fading.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Monday it would use the government's new flagship lending scheme to
offer cheap funds to UK manufacturing companies, in a first move to put the
scheme into action.
* FIRST GROUP /STAGECOACH : The British government is
preparing to nationalise Virgin Trains' West Coast railway train operating
franchise following its attempts to delay the handover of the network to rival
operator First Group which won the franchise renewal bid, the Sunday Times
newspaper said.
* BANKS: Europe's big banks could be forced to protect trading assets as the
consensus recommendation of an European Union-wide review is due to be completed
next month, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS Trading update
HYDROGEN First half results
TELIC COMMUNICATIONS H1 results
