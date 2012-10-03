* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 14
points, or as much as 0.2 percent, lower on Wednesday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 11.00 points, or 0.2
percent, lower at 5,809.45 on Tuesday as weakness in banks and
miners overpowered results-related gains for companies such as
Babcock and Tesco.
* Britain scrapped on Wednesday a $9 billion deal that had
awarded the West Coast rail line to FirstGroup Plc,
citing flaws in the government's figures, just a day after the
company had said it was prepared to take over the key mainline
train service this year.
* The European Union's banking watchdog will stick to a
target for banks to raise more capital to help shield them from
the euro zone debt crisis when it publishes a new report on
Wednesday.
* Copper fell on Wednesday after climbing for four days, as
a fragile global economy and Europe's lingering debt crisis
curbed buying interest, with a week-long public holiday in top
copper consumer China keeping trading volumes extremely thin.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel, hurt
by persistent concerns over global growth and oil demand, while
Europe's festering debt crisis added to
uncertainty.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
TESCO announces first-half results.
J SAINSBURY issues a trading update.
EASYJET issues a trading update
CEREP announces first-half results.
ABERFORTH SMALLER CO TRUST issues a trading update.
DUNELM GROUP issues a trading update
FINDEL issues a trading update.
MARSTON'S issue a trading update.
SPORTINGBET issues final results.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)