* The UK blue chip index closed 11.00 points, or 0.2
percent, lower at 5,809.45 on Tuesday as weakness in banks and
miners overpowered results-related gains for companies such as
Babcock and Tesco.
* Britain scrapped on Wednesday a $9 billion deal that had
awarded the West Coast rail line to FirstGroup Plc,
citing flaws in the government's figures, just a day after the
company had said it was prepared to take over the key mainline
train service this year.
* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer posted a small
rise in quarterly underlying sales in its home market after 18
months of decline, indicating changes introduced after a shock
January profit warning were starting to make an impact.
* J SAINSBURY - Britain's third-biggest supermarket
group posted better than expected quarterly sales growth,
boosted by strong take-up of its own label range and the roll
out of its convenience stores.
* EASYJET - British low-cost airline raised its full
year profit guidance after a robust summer performance, boosted
by strong demand to European beach routes from London.
* BRITVIC - The British soft drinks group and
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr said the takeover panel had agreed
to extend "the put up or shut up" deadline on their 1.3 billion
pound ($2.10 billion) merger.
* The European Union's banking watchdog will stick to a
target for banks to raise more capital to help shield them from
the euro zone debt crisis when it publishes a new report on
Wednesday.
* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday a
request for European aid was not imminent following a report the
country could apply for help as soon as this weekend.
* Copper fell on Wednesday after climbing for four days, as
a fragile global economy and Europe's lingering debt crisis
curbed buying interest, with a week-long public holiday in top
copper consumer China keeping trading volumes extremely thin.
* China's normally robust services sector weakened sharply
in September to its lowest point since November 2010, as slow
growth in manufacturing finally began to feed through to the
rest of the economy, an official survey showed.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel, hurt
by persistent concerns over global growth and oil demand, while
Europe's festering debt crisis added to
uncertainty.
* GLENCORE - The commodities trader has formally
notified the European Commission of its $33 billion plan to take
over miner Xstrata, sources familiar with the matter
said, after months of preliminary talks designed to pave the way
for a swift approval.
* Rules aimed at cracking down on dominant shareholders and
reverse takeovers have been set out by the City of London
watchdog in response to problems raised at miners Bumi
and ENRC, Financial Times reported, quoting
the Financial Services Authority.
