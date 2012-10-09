* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 to 16 points higher,
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent, or 29.28 points lower, at
5,841.74 points on Monday.
* London copper bounced off one-week lows on Tuesday, boosted by
expectations that top metals consumer China could roll out more pro-growth
policies, ahead of a key leadership congress next month, to stabilise its
economy.
* Brent crude futures rose towards $113 a barrel on Tuesday after two days
of losses, with supply fears due to escalating tensions in the Middle East
prevailing over a sluggish outlook for global demand.
* The IMF said the global economic slowdown is worsening as it cut its
growth forecasts for the second time since April and warned U.S. and European
policymakers that failure to fix their economic ills would prolong the slump.
* International lenders are considering giving Greece two more years to
reach its budget deficit reduction targets, and the extra time could be financed
without more money from the euro zone, Greek Finance Minster Yannis Stournaras
said.
* British retail sales posted a solid rise last month as Britons splashed
out on sturdy shoes and warm clothes, the British Retail Consortium said on
Tuesday, raising the chances of a more lasting economic recovery.
* The decline in British house prices eased unexpectedly in September and
surveyors forecast that sales would pick up in the wake of government efforts to
make mortgages more readily available, a survey showed on Tuesday.
* In Britain, August industrial and manufacturing output figures are due to
be released. A Reuters poll has forecast a 0.5 percent month-on-month decline in
industrial output, and a 0.6 percent fall in manufacturing output..
* BARCLAYS - Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on
Tuesday it had agreed to sell ING Direct UK to the British bank, taking a 320
million euro loss on the transaction after tax.
* RIO TINTO - The mining company said it saw production growth ahead
for its copper arm and remained "optimistic" on the outcome of talks with China
on a power deal for its key Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, but warned it was
cautious on the broader economic outlook.
* VEDANTA - The mining company reported that sales of iron ore were
0.2 million tonnes in Q2 and 3.1 million tonnes in H1.
* CENTAMIN - The gold mining company kept its full year production
guidance target.
* BP - BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP, Russia's
third-biggest oil producer, said they could sell or list their 50 percent stake
in the business, plunging the venture's plans into further confusion, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* BUMI - Sampoerna group, one of Indonesia's leading
conglomerates, is leading a consortium of local investors that is in talks to
buy a 50 percent stake in PT Fajar Bumi Sakti, a coal unit of Bumi Resources
, for around $200 million, sources said.
* BHP BILLITON - Top global miner BHP Billiton said it
plans to cut an undisclosed number of jobs in iron ore, its biggest and most
profitable business, as it tries to cope with weaker demand and prices, higher
costs and a strong Australian dollar.
* BG - Tokyo Gas Co is in talks to buy a less than 10
percent stake in BG Group's Australian liquefied natural gas project, the Wall
Street Journal said, citing a senior official at the Japanese firm.
* HAYS - The recruitment company reported a decline in
first-quarter group net fees.
* INMARSAT - The satellite communications services company said
third-quarter trading was in line with its expectations.
* MITIE - The management services company announced the acquisition
of home care services group Enara.
* PENNON - The water utility has bought paper collection and
processing company Pulp Friction for 9 million pounds.
* UK MAIL GROUP - The logistics group said it expected first-half
revenues to rise 13 percent.
