Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 16 points higher, or up
by as much as 0.3 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's top share index closed up 20.07 points, or 0.3 percent, at
6,121.56 on Friday, the highest since mid-2008, but momentum appears to be
slowing with the index trading in a tight 60-point range over the last week.
* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Monday.
* Helping lift shares on Monday were comments by Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, who said the U.S.
economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2013, improving to 3.5 percent
growth in 2014.
* XSTRATA : Australia's Altona Mining may sell its Roseby
copper project or seek to merge itself with another firm after global miner
Xstrata decided not to buy into the copper project in Queensland state.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The Office of Fair Trading is studying
allegations by independent petrol station owners that oil giants Shell Royal
Dutch Shell and Esso have engaged in "predatory pricing," according to the
Sunday Telegraph.
* BP : BP is seeking an initial reduction of 17 percent in the amount
of oil that will be used to calculate Clean Water Act penalties for its 2010 oil
spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
* CENTRICA : The UK energy firm is understood be involved in talks to
buy a major stake in Cuadrilla Resources, the company that is exploring fracking
for shale gas in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
* G4S : G4S is close to reaching a final settlement over the Olympics
security fiasco which will force it to take a loss on the contract larger than
the 50 million pounds originally estimated by the company. The group has also
lost a multi-million pound contract to investigate alleged "war crimes" by
British troops in Iraq, wrote the Sunday Telegraph.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $290 million stake in Hong
Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite International, a term sheet seen
by Reuters showed.
* HAMMERSON : The property investment firm announced the retirement
of chairman John Nelson, who is to be succeeded by David Tyler.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY : The British housebuilder said on Monday consumer
sentiment towards the housing market was improving and that it expects its 2012
full year profit to be at the upper end of its expectations.
* BANKS: Countries seeking aid from the euro zone's bank rescue fund, the
European Stability Mechanism, will still need to shoulder a large part of the
cost of future bailouts themselves, according to a draft proposal, according to
the Financial Times.
* TELECOMS: The European Union will set out reforms this year to support a
pan-European telecoms market, said commission vice-president Neelie Kroes in an
interview, writes the Financial Times.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Drugs company GlaxoSmithKline began extending the
amount of time it takes to pay suppliers from 60 days to up to 90 days at the
end of last year, drawing criticism from a small business group, according to
the Daily Telegraph.
* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS : China's Citic Telecom
International and Citic Pacific have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau
telecom company from the U.K.-based telecom company and Portugal Telecom
for $1.16 billion.
* BUMI : Indonesian coal tycoon Samin Tan suggested on Sunday that
he could step down as chairman of the London-listed miner once the company had
resolved a "critical period" of tension between major shareholders.
* BIG YELLOW GROUP : The storage firm reported total store revenue of
16.8 million pounds for the quarter, up 3.7 percent, and said January started
positively with a return to more normal trading.
* EXILLON ENERGY : Rebel shareholder, Worldview Capital Management,
has called for an extraordinary general meeting the stated purpose of which is
for chairman David Herbert to be removed as a director.
* GREENE KING : The British pub and breweries group said for the 36
weeks to Jan. 6 retail like-for-like (lfl) sales rose 3.7 percent and food lfl
sales were up 4.1 percent, but does not expect conditions for the UK consumer to
improve in 2013.
* BRITVIC : The OFT has extended the deadline for the drinks firm's
merger with A.G. Barr.
* MOSS BROS : The fashion retailer said it is on track to beat
full-year forecasts.
* SHANKS : The British waste management firm has signed a 25-year,
750 million pound contract with Wakefield council.
* SHANTA GOLD : The gold producer said it is on track to meet 2013
targets.
* NEW WORLD RESOURCES : The miner said it sees mining costs broadly
flat and a reduction of total capital expenditure of 30-50 percent.
* CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : The company has been awarded two UK
underground coal gasification licences.
* RICARDO : The engineering, automotive and environmental
consultancy firm says trading is in line and it remains confident over its
outlook.
