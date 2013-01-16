Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,117.31, consolidating just below 4-1/2 year highs posted in the previous session.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : The tobacco firm is scheduled to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 2.9 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations at current market prices.

* Britain's banking industry and financial regulator are in talks to establish a cut-off date to end the costly stream of claims from the public relating to banks' mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI), the Times reported.

* BG GROUP - Shares in the oil group rose 2.4 percent on Tuesday, with the various newspaper market reports attributing the move talk of a possible bid from peer Royal Dutch Shell.

* DIXONS RETAIL - The electronics retailer's stock fell 2.8 percent on Tuesday, with the Daily mail reporting investors were bracing for a disappointing trading statement on Thursday, possibly including a profit warning.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC TRADING

N BROWN GROUP PLC TRADING

STOBART GROUP LTD TRADING

DIPLOMA PLC TRADING

EXPERIAN PLC TRADING

FENNER PLC AGM

C&C GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC TRADING

BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC Q3 TRADE

EBIQUITY PLC H1

