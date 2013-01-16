European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.45 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,117.31, consolidating just below 4-1/2 year highs posted in the previous session.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : The tobacco firm is scheduled to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 2.9 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations at current market prices.
* Britain's banking industry and financial regulator are in talks to establish a cut-off date to end the costly stream of claims from the public relating to banks' mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI), the Times reported.
* BG GROUP - Shares in the oil group rose 2.4 percent on Tuesday, with the various newspaper market reports attributing the move talk of a possible bid from peer Royal Dutch Shell.
* DIXONS RETAIL - The electronics retailer's stock fell 2.8 percent on Tuesday, with the Daily mail reporting investors were bracing for a disappointing trading statement on Thursday, possibly including a profit warning.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC TRADING
N BROWN GROUP PLC TRADING
STOBART GROUP LTD TRADING
DIPLOMA PLC TRADING
EXPERIAN PLC TRADING
FENNER PLC AGM
C&C GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC TRADING
BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING PLC Q3 TRADE
EBIQUITY PLC H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.