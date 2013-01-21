LONDON Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's benchmark share index climbed to its highest level in more than four years on Friday, as investors overlooked domestic economic weakness to snap up mining stocks exposed to the growing Chinese economy.

* XSTRATA /GLENCORE : South African power utility Eskom has withdrawn its objections to commodities trader Glencore's takeover of miner Xstrata, removing one of the potential hurdles to the $33 billion deal.

* PEARSON : The British education and media group said it expected tough market conditions and structural industry change to continue into 2013 after it endured weak trading in the key fourth quarter selling season.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Production at the company's Tongon mine in Cote d'Ivoire is returning to normal and both mill circuits are expected to be fully operational within 2 weeks. The mine produced 210,000 ounces of gold in 2012.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The miner is planning to unveil a writedown of between $4 billion and $5 billion on its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil, according to the Sunday Times.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : The firm faces a potential shareholder revolt if ongoing talks over planned changes to its executive pay scheme are not resolved before a general meeting on Jan 30, according various Sunday newspapers.

* CENTRICA : Regulator Ofgem could fine Centrica's British Gas millions of pounds after it missed parts of its carbon emissions reduction target, wrote the Sunday Telegraph.

* ENGINEERS: British engineers AMEC, Babcock International and WS Atkins are seeking nuclear decommissioning work in Japan following on from the Fukushima disaster, according to various newspapers.

* AFREN : The oil producer says 2012 output will be in line with guidance.

* STOBART : The haulage firm names Avril Palmer-Baunack as chairman.

* SCISYS : The supplier of software systems said it sees full-year earnings in line with expectations.

* RETHINK : The recruiter said activity levels within permanent recruitment is significantly below management expectations during the fourth quarter.

* PORTMEIRION : The British china maker said it sees full-year pretax profit in line with expectations.

* TRAVELZEST : The online travel group said it has terminated negotiations for the sale of its Canadian businesses and assets.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP : The fund manager reveals a fall in funds under management in the six months to Nov. 30 to 2.4 billion pounds from 2.9 billion pounds on June 1.

