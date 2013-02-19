LONDON Feb 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,318.19 points on Monday.

* No important domestic economic data will be released on Tuesday.

* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. February NAHB housing index will be released at 1500 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP reports full-year results

DRAX GROUP reports full-year results

AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS SA reports full-year results

MORGAN SINDALL GROUP reports full-year results

BRAMMER reports full-year results

HARDIDE holds its annual general meeting

