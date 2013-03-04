European shares slip for 4th straight day as Aggreko, Casino sink
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down between 26 and 48 points, or 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 17.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,378.60 on Friday, after strong sentiment data out of the United States helped the FTSE 100 to close higher on the first trading day of the month for the ninth month in a row.
* HSBC - Europe's biggest bank is expected to announce a near $23 billion annual profit on Monday, although Sky News reports that both HSBC and Standard Chartered are set to cut bonus payouts after U.S. fines.
* A sell-off in Chinese equities dragged Asian shares down sharply on Monday, as worries surfaced that Beijing may tighten its grip on the property sector.
* In the United States, President Barack Obama signed an order to put into effect the first across-the-board budget cuts, called the "sequester", after he and congressional leaders failed to find an alternative budget plan, with traders citing the cuts as taking equity markets lower.
* The Japan government's nominee to be the next central bank governor outlined more forceful policy prescriptions on Monday to finally defeat deflation, saying he would not set any limits on the amount of cash the Bank of Japan pumps into the economy.
* Private equity firm CVC is in talks on a bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone, sources close to the proposed deal said on Sunday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
FOREIGN & COLONIAL INVESTMENT announces preliminary results
AMLIN PLC reports preliminary results
BANK OF IRELAND announces preliminary results
BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES PLC releases preliminary results
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP has a third quarter trading update
CLS HOLDINGS PLC provides final results
FBD HOLDINGS PLC announces preliminary results
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reports final results
INTERTEK GROUP PLC releases preliminary results
KELLER GROUP PLC announces preliminary results
SAGENTIA GROUP PLC gives preliminary results
TRISTEL PLC reports first half results
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC announces preliminary results
(Adds company news item, futures) March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion). * DIRECT LINE: British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are
March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion) takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's chief executive says. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushe