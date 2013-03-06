LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open
* Britain's blue chip shares surged on Tuesday to close above 6,400 points
for the first time in over five years helped by solid company reports and
supportive central bank comments.
The FTSE 100 closed up 86.32 points, or 1.4 percent, at 6,431.95, its
highest close since January 2008. The gains were its biggest rise since the
first trading day of the year.
* On the economic data front in the UK, Halifax house price data is due out
around 0800 GMT, while in the U.S. ADP employment figures are scheduled for
release 1315 GMT and factory orders, a gauge of U.S. business activity, are due
out at 1500 GMT.
* LONMIN : Miners returned to work on Wednesday at world No. 3
platinum producer's Marikana mine in South Africa, ending a one-day illegal
stoppage, a trade unionist said.
* GlaxoSmithKline : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Tuesday it has postponed a meeting of outside advisers scheduled for March 7 to
review a drug developed by the drugmaker and Theravance Inc for chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease.
* VODAFONE : Verizon Communications has weighed several
options involving its relationship with Vodafone and its joint ownership of
Verizon Wireless ranging from ending its wireless venture with the European
company to a full merger with Vodafone, Bloomberg reported.
* MULBERRY : Daily Mail notes market chatter that Britain's luxury
fashion group could become a takeover target, with speculation that France's
Hermes could be lining up a 25 pound per share bid.
* CPP GROUP : CPP is in talks on a financial restructuring that
could see its lenders swap their debt for a significant stake in the British
credit card insurer following a multi-million pound regulatory fine, Sky News
reported on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
FINALS:
ADMIRAL - INSURER
BELGRAVIUM TECHNOLOGIES - MOBILE COMPUTING SOLUTIONS FIRM
CAPE - ENGINEER
COSTAIN - ENGINEER
DIGNITY - FUNERAL SERVICES
JAMES FISHER - MARINE ENGINEERING SERVICES PROVIDER
INT'L PERSONAL FINANCE - EUROPEAN HOME CREDIT BUSINESS
LEGAL & GENERAL - INSURER
LOOKERS - MOTOR SALES GROUP
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING GRP - PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTANCY
MELROSE INDUSTRIES - BRITISH INVESMENT COMPANY
OPHIR ENERGY - BRITISH OIL & GAS EXPLORER
SPORTECH - GAMING FIRM
TARSUS - MEDIA GROUP
UNITE GROUP - REAL ESTATE FIRM
