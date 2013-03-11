LONDON, March 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to 3 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed at 6,483.58 points on Friday, up 44.42 points or 0.7 percent for the day and 1.6 percent for the week. British equities made fresh 5-year highs on Friday after key U.S. jobs data showed improvement in the world's top economy and leftthe door open to more stock gains.

* China's uneven economic recovery signals a looming dilemma for policymakers as official data released at the weekend showed inflation at a 10-month high in February while factory output and consumer spending were weaker than forecast.

* BANKS - Britain should force all banks to split routine retail operations from riskier investment activities if a single lender abuses new rules designed to protect taxpayers, an influential panel of lawmakers said on Monday.

* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner is concentrating on about 10 assets as it looks for opportunities to divest to cut debt and simplify the business, the company said on Saturday.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP - The airline group has accepted a government-appointed mediator's compromise proposal to end a labour conflict over mass layoffs at Spanish flagship airline Iberia, the company said on Sunday.

* Ratings agency Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, after market close on Friday, raising the risk its next ratings change will be a further downgrade. It cut Italy's credit rating due to the political uncertainty after last week's election, deep recession and rising debt.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANITE PLC provides a trading update

BRADY PLC reports preliminary results

LHR AIRPORTS LTD Heathrow gives an update on airport traffic

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC announces quarterly results

HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC reports preliminary results

HYDROGEN GROUP PLC provides preliminary results

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC gives results from the fourth quarter

SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC reports preliminary results

