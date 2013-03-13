LONDON, March 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 13-26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index ended up 6.99 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,510.62
on Tuesday, marking its highest close since late 2007.
* Ex-dividend factors will knock 10.71 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with British American Tobacco, Hargreaves Lansdown,
Land Securities Group, Meggitt, Serco Group and
Standard Chartered all trading without their payout attractions.
* No important domestic data was scheduled for release on Wednesday.
* Across the Atlantic, data releases include U.S. February import and export
prices along with U.S. February retail sales at 1230 GMT.
* Italy will fall under the spotlight, with the country set to sell up to
7.25 billion euros in debt less than a week after Fitch downgraded its credit
rating.
* G4S : The security group posted a 6 percent rise in annual profit
as emerging markets growth helped soften the blow of an Olympics staffing
blunder that rocked the British firm in 2012.
* BHP BILLITON : The U.S. government is investigating the top global
miner for possible corrupt practices, the company confirmed, after media reports
said it was being probed for its sponsorship of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank plans to further reduce its stake
in Direct Line, taking advantage of a more than 20 percent rise in the
UK insurer's share price since it was floated last year.
* HMV : Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, is considering a bid for the collapsed music retailer, the Telegraph
reported.
* CAIRN ENERGY : The oil explorer rose on Tuesday amid vague
speculation that Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, which acquired 58.5 percent of
Cairn India in 2010, could launch a full-scale takeover bid for Cairn Energy,
according to various newspaper market reports.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
PRUDENTIAL posts full-year results at 0815 GMT.
