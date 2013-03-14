LONDON, March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed down 29.12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,481.50
on Wednesday after failing to break above its January 2008 high at around 6,534
the previous day - a level some investors were starting to see as a turning
point, or "pivot".
* There is no important economic data out of the UK on Thursday.
* In the U.S. investors will keep an on February inflation data due out at
1230 GMT, which is expected to have risen to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in the
previous month. Weekly jobless claims figures are also due out at the same time.
* WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS - Britain's fourth-largest reported a 4
percent fall in underlying full-year profit, raised its dividend by 10 percent
and an online food operation is to launch in 2014.
The firm also said it is in with online grocer Ocado over an online
licensing deal.
* OCADO: The online grocer reports gross sales rose 13.3 percent to 185.5
million pounds in the 12-weeks to Feb. 26th.
* AGGREKO : The temporary power provider agrees a power deal with
Mozambique and Namibia.
* ENRC - The global miner's finance director has been dragged into
a row over corruption allegations, after parts of an internal probe were leaked.
The investigation by law firm Dechert into missing money at ENRC contains
explosive but unsubstantiated allegations from a whistleblower, according to the
Daily Mail.
* HOME RETAIL : Britain's biggest household goods retailer, upgraded
its annual profit forecast for the second time in 2013 as sales at Argos
continue to improve.
* INVESTEC : The asset manager says operating profit for year to
end-March it expected to be around 20 percent to 23 percent ahead of the prior
year
* F&C ASSET MANAGEMET : The fund manager reported underlying
earnings per share increased 29 percent to 7.1 pence in 2012.
* TRINITY MIRROR : The publisher reports full-year operating profit
up 2.5 percent to 107.1 million pounds but says it expects the trading
environment to remain difficult.
* PLAYTECH : The online gamine software developer reports daily
revenues for the first 11 weeks of 2013 were up over 15 percent year-on-year,
and full-year adjusted EBITDA was up 49 percent to 186.7 million pounds.
* XCITE ENERGY - The North Sea oil explorer which owns 100 percent
of the Bentley field in the North Sea rose on Wednesday on reheated speculation
that Statoil, the Norwegian oil and gas group, is a bout to launch a 200
pence-per-share bid, according to the Daily Mail market report.
* SALAMANDER ENERGY : The Southeast Asia-focused oil and gas company
posted a 90 percent fall in full-year profit, hurt by an impairment charge and
lower production due to the sale of some assets.
* BOWLEVEN - Speculators piled into the Africa-focused oil and gas
production company on Wednesday amid talk of a sexy farm-in agreement, according
to the Daily Mail market report.
TT ELECTRONICS : The British electronic components supplier's
full-year pretax profit falls 13 percent to 23.4 million pounds.
