LONDON, March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 29.12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,481.50 on Wednesday after failing to break above its January 2008 high at around 6,534 the previous day - a level some investors were starting to see as a turning point, or "pivot".

* There is no important economic data out of the UK on Thursday.

* In the U.S. investors will keep an on February inflation data due out at 1230 GMT, which is expected to have risen to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month. Weekly jobless claims figures are also due out at the same time.

* WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS - Britain's fourth-largest reported a 4 percent fall in underlying full-year profit, raised its dividend by 10 percent and an online food operation is to launch in 2014.

The firm also said it is in with online grocer Ocado over an online licensing deal.

* OCADO: The online grocer reports gross sales rose 13.3 percent to 185.5 million pounds in the 12-weeks to Feb. 26th.

* AGGREKO : The temporary power provider agrees a power deal with Mozambique and Namibia.

* ENRC - The global miner's finance director has been dragged into a row over corruption allegations, after parts of an internal probe were leaked. The investigation by law firm Dechert into missing money at ENRC contains explosive but unsubstantiated allegations from a whistleblower, according to the Daily Mail.

* HOME RETAIL : Britain's biggest household goods retailer, upgraded its annual profit forecast for the second time in 2013 as sales at Argos continue to improve.

* INVESTEC : The asset manager says operating profit for year to end-March it expected to be around 20 percent to 23 percent ahead of the prior year

* F&C ASSET MANAGEMET : The fund manager reported underlying earnings per share increased 29 percent to 7.1 pence in 2012.

* TRINITY MIRROR : The publisher reports full-year operating profit up 2.5 percent to 107.1 million pounds but says it expects the trading environment to remain difficult.

* PLAYTECH : The online gamine software developer reports daily revenues for the first 11 weeks of 2013 were up over 15 percent year-on-year, and full-year adjusted EBITDA was up 49 percent to 186.7 million pounds.

* XCITE ENERGY - The North Sea oil explorer which owns 100 percent of the Bentley field in the North Sea rose on Wednesday on reheated speculation that Statoil, the Norwegian oil and gas group, is a bout to launch a 200 pence-per-share bid, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* SALAMANDER ENERGY : The Southeast Asia-focused oil and gas company posted a 90 percent fall in full-year profit, hurt by an impairment charge and lower production due to the sale of some assets.

* BOWLEVEN - Speculators piled into the Africa-focused oil and gas production company on Wednesday amid talk of a sexy farm-in agreement, according to the Daily Mail market report.

TT ELECTRONICS : The British electronic components supplier's full-year pretax profit falls 13 percent to 23.4 million pounds.

