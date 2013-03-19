Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 5 to 12 points, or as
much as 0.2 percent lower as uncertainty over Cyprus' bailout plan weighs on
sentiment, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.73 points lower, at
6,457.92 points on Monday.
* On the macroeconomic front, UK CPI and RPI inflation figures are due to be
published at 0930 GMT, while Germany's ZEW economic sentiment indicator is
released at 1000 GMT.
* London copper steadied on Tuesday above four-month lows hit in the
previous session but investors stayed on the sidelies, wary about a
controversial bailout plan for Cyprus, while consumers watched for more
opportune levels to buy.
* 3i : British private equity group 3i has received several bids from
fellow buyout firms for UK software provider Civica, a source familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron will unveil a new tax break on
Tuesday to help working parents with their childcare costs from 2015, the
government said, seeking to placate families squeezed by austerity, a stagnant
economy and weak wage growth.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
TRADING UPDATE:
SAINSBURY The British supermarket retailer has a Q4 update.
FULL-YEAR RESULTS:
BIOQUELL
CAIRN ENERGY
T CLARKE
HYDRO INTL
JOHNSTON PRESS
MEARS
SOURCE BIOSCIENCE
UTV MEDIA
XAAR
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)