Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 to 9 points, or as much
as 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, as Cyprus' bailout crisis keeps investors on
edge, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent, or 8.62 points lower, at
6,432.70 points on Wednesday, declining for a fourth consecutive session - a run
of losses not seen since Nov. 2012.
* On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales figures are due out at 0930
GMT, while U.S. jobless claims data will be published at 1230 GMT.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its aggressive
policy stimulus despite improvements in the U.S. economy, pointing to still-high
unemployment, fiscal headwinds out of Washington and risks from abroad.
* London copper extended gains on Thursday, recovering from this week's
7-month low, supported by promising data from top consumer China that fuelled
hopes for improving demand and the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of an easy
policy stance.
* BARCLAYS : Rich Ricci, the head of Barclays' investment bank, has
sold shares worth more than 17 million pounds ($25.7 million) straight after
receiving them as part of previous deferred bonuses or long-term awards.
* RIO TINTO : Two Canadian aboriginal communities have filed a C$900
million ($877 million) lawsuit against a subsidiary of Rio Tinto,
saying on Wednesday that more than a half century of iron ore mining has
disrupted their traditional way of life. [ID:nL1N0CCBV5
* Britain's new financial watchdog is set to unveil its plans for tougher
rule enforcement on Thursday, which the government hopes will help prevent a
repeat of the financial crisis.
* Britain's health cost agency NICE recommended GlaxoSmithKline's
drug Revolade, or eltrombopag, for use on the state-run NHS for treating the
blood disorder chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura in certain patients.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
FULL-YEAR RESULTS:
ALLIANCE PHARMA
APR ENERGY
ARBUTHNOT BANKING
AG BARR
BUMI
LAMPRELL
NEXT
PREMIER FARNELL
PREMIER OIL
SKYEPHARMA
TED BAKER
UTD UTILITIES
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)