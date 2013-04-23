* Adds futures, company news

LONDON, April 23 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, with futures for the index up 9.0 points or 0.1 percent at 6,230.50 by 0615 GMT. Earlier, financial bookmakers had forecast a broadly flat open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 5.97 points lower at 6,280.62 points on Monday, dragged down by continued weakness in heavyweight miners.

* Growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April as new export orders shrank, a preliminary survey of factory managers showed on Tuesday, suggesting the world's second-largest economy still faces formidable global headwinds into the second quarter.

* The Chinese data weighed on Asian equity markets, with Japan's Nikkei average easing overnight despite earlier gains on Wall Street thanks to a crop of strong corporate results.

* Copper prices dropped 1 percent, while Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel as investors fretted about the strength of future global demand.

* Given the heightened concerns about the health of the global economy, investors will look at the flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for April in the euro zone, and at U.S. new home sales figures for March.

* ARM : The British chip designer easily beat first-quarter profit forecasts, helped by the strength of the dollar and buoyant demand for smartphones and tablets that use its processor technology.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : The group beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise in first half profit, with a stellar performance from its Primark clothing chain and a recovery in its grocery division more than offsetting lower earnings from sugar. It will pay an interim dividend of 9.35 pence, up 10 percent.

* TULLOW OIL : The firm confirms its Guiana well found no oil.

* AVEVA : The insurer anticipates reporting full year results in line with consensus forecasts for both revenue and profits.

* BURBERRY : Rival luxury firm Richemont says full-year profit will rise by nearly one third from last year's 1.54 billion euros ($2.01 billion), helped by favourable currency swings.

* IAG : International Airlines Group unveiled orders for 18 Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft for its British Airways arm and said it was in further talks with Airbus and Boeing to secure more planes for its Iberia unit.

* GSK : GlaxoSmithKline said it will partner with venture capitalists Avalon Ventures in a deal worth up to $495 million to fund as many as 10 drug-discovery startup companies over the next three years.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The company wins $1.6 billion Trent engines order from IAG.

* HENDERSON : The Anglo-Australian fund is preparing to sell or float construction company John Laing, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources. Henderson, which acquired John Laing in 2006, was not available to comment on the matter.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Francesco Canepa)