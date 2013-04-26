UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points lower, or 0.4 percent down, according to financial bookmakers, with investors expected to trim stocks after some disappointing company earnings and before the release of U.S. economic data.
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8.5 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, with negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker pound. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, fresh from signing a joint venture to develop an oilfield off Mexico, remains on the lookout
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)