LONDON, April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 18 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The FTSE 100 rose 125.50 points, or 2.0 percent, to 6,406.12, on Tuesday its best performance since Jan. 2.

Britain's blue chip share index jumped 2 percent on strong earnings reports and after weak German data fuelled expectations for a rate cut in the euro zone, the UK's main export market.

* FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, would take 9.26 points off the index, according to Reuters calculations at current market prices and the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers.

* ENRC : The chairman of London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC, Mehmet Dalman, has resigned with immediate effect in a boardroom shake-up likely to raise new questions over the future of the embattled company.

* BARCLAYS : The British bank said first-quarter profit fell a quarter from a year ago after a rise in losses in its European business and a hefty bill for the cost of a restructuring plan by its new chief executive.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The planned sale of 630 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, leaving state-backed Lloyds to pursue a flotation of the business.

* Britain reworked its Funding for Lending Scheme on Wednesday in the hope of getting more credit flowing to small and medium-sized firms and injecting more life into the country's flat-lining economy.

* REED ELSEVIER : The Anglo-Dutch publisher said first quarter underlying revenue growth was in line with last year and despite a mixed macro environment it expects to grow earnings in 2013.

* OCADO : Rumours trucking down the M62 are that Britain's fourth biggest supermarket chain Wm Morrosion have decided not to mess about with a licensing agreement with the online grocer and instead launch a full-scale 1 billion pound-plus offer, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* TECH STOCKS: U.S. technology giant Apple Inc, a major customer of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday bowed to investors' demands to share more of its $145 billion cash pile, while posting its first quarterly profit decline in more than a decade.

* THORNTON : The chocolatier said it sees full-year profit substantially ahead of forecasts.

* BODYCOTE : The British engineering company reported quarterly revenue grew 4 percent.

* KIER : The British construction and real estate group makes a recommended 221 million pounds cash offer for infrastructure maintenance provider May Gurney and says it is oncourse to meet full-year expectations.

* BLINKX : The video search engine upgrades its full-year outlook.

* SPORTS DIRECT : The sportswear firm reports fourth-quarter sales rose 14.3 percent.

