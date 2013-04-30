LONDON, April 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 15 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, helped by expectations of continued central bank stimulus measures. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent, or 31.60 points higher, at 6,458.02 points on Monday.

* On the macroeconomic front, the Bank of England is due to release mortgage data at 0830 GMT, while U.S consumer confidence data is due at 1400 GMT.

* BP : The oil major said its second-quarter reported output would be lower.

* LLOYDS : State-backed Lloyds Banking Group reported a jump in first-quarter profits on the back of improved margins and lower costs on Tuesday, and raised the amount it expects to save from shrinking the bank.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : The tobacco group said it expects full year earnings per share to be at the lower end of its 4-8 percent target range, as the Davidoff and Gauloises cigarette maker posted a fall in profits amid the difficult European climate.

* WHITBREAD : The hotel and restaurant group posted higher profits and set new growth targets.

* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE : The mobile phone retailer said it was buying out its joint venture partner Best Buy Co Inc for 471 million pounds ($730 million), ending a five-year relationship.

* ASOS : The British online fashion retailer ASOS posted an 11 percent rise in first half profit and remained positive on its outlook for the year, saying trading momentum was strong.

* STAGECOACH : The transport group said it was on track to meet its full-year earnings target.

* LONMIN : The mining group said it had to shut down a furnace

* WOLFSON : The microelectronics group said it expected strong first-half sales growth.

* UNILEVER : Anglo-Dutch company Unilever will acquire about 487 million shares, or 22.52 percent, of India's Hindustan Unilever in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion.

* British consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly in April, mainly as a result of worsening personal finances, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on Tuesday.

* Britain intends to implement a tougher version of European Union rules on capital adequacy for its own insurers, even at the risk of a legal challenge in the bloc's courts, a top regulator has said.

