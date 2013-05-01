LONDON May 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 4 and 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, although trade is expected to be light with most major European indexes closed for a public holiday.

* The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down at 6,427.52 on Tuesday, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains in 1996/97 and 1986/87.

With only the UK in action today and the crucial U.S. FOMC statement coming after the London close, Wednesday's trading is expected to be directionless.

* April UK Manufacturing PMI is set to show that the sector remains marginally in contraction with a Reuters poll showing a reading of 48.5 compared with 48.3 in the previous month, where anything above 50 is in expansion territory.

* ENRC : UK authorities are investigating whether Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L breached Britain's rules for listed companies, specifically with acquisitions made in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a 2012 sale in Kazakhstan, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

* BP : As individuals, companies and governments race to meet a three-year deadline to raise claims over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, BP Plc now faces 2,200 related lawsuits, according to the Financial Times.

* UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company, the Financial Times reported, after a fire closed Britain's largest coal mine.

* AFREN : The Africa-focused oil explorer rose on Tuesday amid refreshed talk that the company could be the subject of a 2.1 billion pounds, or 195 pence-per-share, bid from Exxon Mobil, the world's largest energy company, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* More money was invested in shops and offices in central London than the rest of Britain combined last year, a regular report by property consultancy DTZ showed on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANTOFAGASTA - miner reports Q1 output

CARILLION - Construction and support services firm issues Q1 update

GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker hosts its AGM

HENDERSON GROUP - The asset manager releases a trading update

HOME RETAIL - The retailer posts its final results

MEGGITT - The aircraft parts supplier issues a Q1 trading update

SPIRENT COMMS - The telecoms testing company releases a Q1 update

WEIR GROUP - The engineer unveils its Q1 trading update

