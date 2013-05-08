LONDON May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 5 points higher, or up by as much as 0.1 percent, on Wednesday with strong Chinese trade data set to boost sentiment. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 futures contract was up by 0.2 percent at 0635 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent, or 35.84 points higher, at 6,557.30 points on Tuesday, as a surge in banking shares lifted the market to its highest level in around five-and-a-half years.

* London copper futures edged up on Wednesday, trading close to a three-week high as strong Chinese data fuelled hopes that an improvement in the world's second biggest economy would spur demand.

* On the macreconomic front, Halifax releases its April house price index. Economists polled by Reuters expect the index to show a 0.1 percent rise in house prices on the month after a 0.2 percent increase in March.

* NEXT : Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, posted a small rise in quarterly sales, with trade picking up after a slow start to its new financial year as the weather improved.

* SAINSBURY : The supermarket retailer beat forecasts with a 6.2 percent rise in year profit, its eighth straight rise, as growth online and in convenience stores drove market share gains.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Banking group Standard Chartered said on Wednesday its first quarter operating profit was likely to be slightly lower than a year ago as an increase in hiring, and wages, pushed up costs.

* BAE The defence and aerospace group kept its outlook unchanged and said it saw modest EPS growth.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : The hotels group posted higher revenue growth for the first quarter.

* SAGE : The software group posted higher interim profits and added that its CFO was going to leave.

* RESOLUTION : The insurer announced a rise in new business.

* TULLOW OIL : The energy group said it was trading in line with expectations and reaffirmed its 2013 capital expenditure plan.

* VIRGIN MEDIA : The media group named Tom Mockridge as its new CEO.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, is keeping output expansion plans for the steelmaking raw material intact, with global demand led by top market China likely to keep growing, albeit at a slower pace, a senior company official said.

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton, the world's No. 3 iron ore miner, expects growth in iron ore seaborne supply to accelerate in the years ahead, leading to lower prices for the steelmaking raw material, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail sales plunged unexpectedly last month, hurt by an earlier Easter this year, although the underlying trend appears to be improving, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

