LONDON May 22 An early retreat is expected for Britain's FTSE
100 with the index seen opening down 11 points, or 0.1 percent lower on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* Britain's blue chip share index closed within sight of its all-time high
on Tuesday, lifted by mining stocks and positive corporate news from luxury
retailer Burberry among others.
The FTSE 100 index ended up 48.24 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,803.87, its
highest finish since its record close of 6,950.60 in late 1999 but is expected
to open slightly weaker on Wednesday while investors await U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress.
On Tuesday, two senior Federal Reserve officials played down the chances the
Fed will soon signal a readiness to trim its bond buying programme, sparking
gains on Wall Street.
* Asian markets rose while copper held near two-week highs and gold
also gained ground on hopes of U.S. stimulus continuing.
* There is a batch of UK economic announcements due out including:
BoE Interest Rate Minutes (0830 GMT)
Public Sector Finances (0830 GMT)
April Retail Sales (0830 GMT) +2 pct y-o-y, flat m-o-m - Reuters poll
May CBI Industrial Trends Surveys (1000 GMT) -19 - Reuters poll
* In the U.S. economic releases include:
Weekly Mortgage data (1100 GMT)
April Existing home sales (1400) +1.5 percent - Reuters poll
* The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout:
Carnival
Glencore Xstrata
HSBC
Intertek
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.38 points off
the index.
* BP : The oil major has stepped up appeals against what it says are
unjustified compensation payments under the settlement it reached with those
affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, according to the Financial Times.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : The infrastructure services firm rose on Tuesday
amid vague rumours of a potential 2.4 billion pounds or 360 pence-per-share bid,
with German industrial giant Siemens one name in the frame, according
to the Daily Mail market report.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Finals:
CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
SSE PLC
UK MAIL GROUP PLC
Interims:
FUTURE
SHAFTESBURY PLC
INNOVATION GROUP PLC
Trading updates:
BRITVIC - second-quarter
AGMs:
ALLIANCE PHARMA
AMINEX
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP < AMSU.L>
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP
BRAINJUICER GROUP
CHURCHILL CHINA
GUINNESS PEAT GROUP
IQE PLC
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST
OFFICE2OFFICE PLC
PENDRAGON PLC
PANMURE GORDON & CO PLC
SONGBIRD ESTATES PLC
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)