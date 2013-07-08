LONDON, July 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
around 62 to 65 points higher, or up 1 percent, on Monday, according to
* Britain's top share index slipped from one-month highs late in the
session on Friday, finishing 46.15 points, or 0.7 percent, lower at 6,375.52.
* There is no important economic data due out in the UK or the United States
on Monday.
* EURO ZONE: The euro zone must decide on Monday how to keep Greece on a
lifeline but is divided over whether to delay aid payments to Athens in an
attempt to force through unpopular reforms ranging from sacking public workers
to selling state assets.
Portugal's prime minister promoted the head of the junior coalition party to
be his deputy on Saturday, hoping to end a political rift that threatened to
bring down the government and endanger the country's bailout.
* BP : The number of claims filed against BP Plc's oil spill
compensation fund has risen by 18 percent over the last six weeks to a total of
195,403, according to the claims website - even though payouts began almost a
year ago and the fund will be accepting claims until next April.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Singapore state investor Temasek
has not approached the British government about buying a 4.5 billion pound
($6.70 billion) stake in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L, industry
sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Lord Davies, the former trade minister, is leading a consortium of investors
to buy the majority of the government's 39 percent stake in Lloyds, the
Financial Times reported.
* ITV : ITV is looking to capitalize on the success of Scandinavian
dramas such as "The Killing" as it considers a 90 million pound bid for the
Helsinki-based production group Nice Entertainment Group, the Daily Telegraph
reported.
* BUMI : Nat Rothschild has asked the Financial Conduct Authority
to investigate whether Bumi has made false statements to the market regarding
its planned $278 million (187 million pounds) "divorce" deal from Indonesia's
Bakrie family, according to the Telegraph.
* BOVIS HOMES : The housebuilder says first-half reservations jump 40
percent, sales rises 26 percent.
* HEADLAM : The European floorcoverings distributor, warned on first
half and year profit, blaming poor trading in its first quarter.
* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : The firm said it expects revenue to rise 17
percent in 2013, up from its previous forecast of 13 percent, boosted by strong
sales of its generic antibiotic doxycycline.
* ANGL ASIAN MINING : The miner signs a copper deal to help keep gold
costs down.
* SOLO OIL : The oil explorer says the award of the appraisal
licence in Tanzania represents a significant step in the commercialisation of
gas in the onshore ruvuma psa.
* ERUMA : The Security blinds firm Eruma calls in administrators.
