LONDON, July 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to
open 101 to 104 points higher, or as much as 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 8.12 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at
6,504.96 on Wednesday, but is expected to rally at the open on Thursday on
rising expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary
policy, which has supported equities, for longer than expected.
* Brent crude held near three-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes
the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus programme for now, while a sharp
drop in oil inventories lifted U.S. prices to near 16-month peaks.
* BP : The energy firm filed to register its U.S. unit as a swap
dealer with U.S. authorities, a company spokesman said, becoming the first oil
company to face tough oversight of its derivatives business.
No major UK data due out on Thursday. In the U.S., import and export figures
are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT along with weekly jobless claims.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Full-year results:
SUPERGROUP
Trading updates:
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - third-quarter
ASHMORE GROUP
AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
BALFOUR BEATTY
HAYS
PREMIER OIL
SINCLAIR IS PHARMA
AGMs:
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH
SHIRES INCOME
TELFORD HOMES
EGMs:
BTG
Investor day:
E-THERAPEUTICS
