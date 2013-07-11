LONDON, July 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to
open 101 to 104 points higher, or as much as 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 8.12 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at
6,504.96 on Wednesday, but is expected to rally at the open on Thursday on
rising expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary
policy, which has supported equities, for longer than expected.
* No major UK data due out on Thursday. In the U.S., import and export
figures are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT along with weekly jobless claims.
* Brent crude held near three-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes
the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus programme for now, while a sharp
drop in oil inventories lifted U.S. prices to near 16-month peaks.
* BP : The energy firm filed to register its U.S. unit as a swap
dealer with U.S. authorities, a company spokesman said, becoming the first oil
company to face tough oversight of its derivatives business.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : The apparel chain posted an 8 percent
rise in third quarter sales, driven by another strong performance from its
Primark discount clothing chain.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Executives of British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline
in China have confessed to charges of bribery and tax law violations after
initial questioning by Chinese police, China's security ministry said on
Thursday.
* UNILEVER : The consumer staples firm ups its stake in Hindustan
Unilever to 67 percent.
* ASHMORE : The fund manager reported assets under management in Q4
were substantially unchanged during the quarter at $77.4 billion.
* SUPERGROUP : The fashion firm's full-year adjusted pretax rises 22
percent to 52.2 million pounds, more than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S 51.2
million pounds estimates.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : The housebuilder said profit will skew towards H2
and it has not seen a material change in trading conditions since our Q1 interim
management statement.
* PREMIER OIL The explorer increase its existing 40 percent equity
to 50 percent and assume operatorship of pl407 and the bream project.
* BABCOCK : The firm said it is trading in line with expectations.
* PLAYTECH : The inline gaming firm buys Pokerstrategy.com for 38.3
million euros.
* BIG YELLOW : The storage firm says first-quarter revenue for 54
stores was 16.7 million pounds.
* MONEYSUPERMARKET : The online comparison website said H1 revenue
and EBITDA are in line with its expectations with revenues expected to be in the
region of 112 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA to be around 40 million pounds.
* CENTAUR MEDIA : The business information, events and marketing
services group sees profits slightly ahead of expectations.
* AUREUS MINING The gold miner said its Ndablama prospect delivered
high grade gold intercepts.
* LAVENDON : The company said it is trading in line with board's
expectations.
* MORGAN SINDALL : The company said it was selected as the developer
for a 269 million pounds redevelopment programme in Woolwich, London.
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134