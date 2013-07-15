Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.