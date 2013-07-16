LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to cautiously
extend gains on Tuesday, with futures on the index up 0.2 percent by 0619 GMT
. Earlier, calls from financials bookmakers had ranged from up 2 points
to down 4 points for the FTSE open. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 41.17 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,586.11
on Monday, the highest close since late May.
* Overnight, U.S. and Asian shares also advanced, with investors
taking the view that weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales growth will
discourage the U.S. Federal Reserve from reducing its bond-buying stimulus
programme too soon.
* Such sentiment also helped copper prices, though oil eased.
* Tuesday's diary includes British producer prices at 0830 GMT, German ZEW
indicator at 1000 GMT and U.S. consumer prices at 1230 GMT.
* RIO TINTO - The miner reports second quarter global iron ore
production at 66 million tonnes and says 2013 production guidance is unchanged
at approximately 265 million tonnes.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The company said it will halt production of
iron ore in Australia next month, citing deteriorating market conditions and
ending a two-year experiment to gain a toehold in the sector.
* KINGFISHER AND OTHER GENERAL RETAILERS - Nomura upgrades the UK
general retail sector view to bullish from neutral, which, among the bluechips,
includes raising Kingfisher to 'neutral' from 'reduce'.
