LONDON, July 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 2 to 4 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent,
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK's blue-chip share index traded higher for much of
the day on Tuesday but closed down 29.7 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,556.35 points.
* BHP Billiton : The miner said expansion of its iron
ore operations in Australia was running ahead of schedule, as
the company posted a robust 9 percent rise in ore output to a
record annual 187 million tonnes.
* Brent futures slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday as
investors were reluctant to lock in fresh positions, awaiting
more clarity from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on the U.S. central
bank's plan to roll back its monetary stimulus.
* Bernanke is set to testify to Congress on Wednesday and
Thursday, and may clarify on when the central bank will roll
back its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme.
* London copper edged towards a one-month high.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)