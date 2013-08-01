LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 50.11 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,621.06 on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve vowed late on Wednesday to stick with its plan to purchase $85 billion of assets every month as it seeks to strengthen a "modest" U.S. recovery.

* Following the Fed, meetings at the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will fall under the spotlight, with markets focused on what the banks say about future policy direction.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The company took a $700 million hit in second quarter profits for continuing oil thefts and disruption to its Nigeria operations and for the tax impact of a weakening Australian dollar.

The impact was included in Shell's adjusted second quarter net earnings on a current cost of supply basis, which came in at $4.6 billion, down from $5.7 billion a year ago and below analysts' expectations.

* ASTRAZENECA : The company's sales fell by a slightly more -than-expected 6 percent in the second quarter, hurt by loss of patent protection on key drugs, while earnings tumbled nearly a quarter due to a higher tax rate.

* BAE SYSTEMS : Britain's largest defence contractor reported a 6 percent fall in first-half profit, weighed down by U.S. defence budget cuts, and pinned hopes for double digit growth in full-year underlying earnings per share on its Saudi jet deal concluding.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The company said it expects to meet its targets on cost savings, capital strength and margins earlier than expected, laying the groundwork for Britain to start selling its stake in the bank.

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP : The company said it is on track to meet 2013 guidance.

* SMITH & NEPHEW : The artificial knee and hip maker reported trading profit of $232 million, up 1 percent on an underlying basis, as strength in its advanced wound management unit offset a weak performance in orthopaedic reconstruction.

* AGGREKO : The temporary power provider said first-half revenue rose 4 percent.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)