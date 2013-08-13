LONDON Aug 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 ended down 9.1 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,574.34 points in the previous session, with technical sellers dragging down the index after it failed to break 6,600, a level that has capped its value since last week.

METALS: London copper edged up on Tuesday, trading near two-month highs after upbeat Chinese economic reports shored up confidence over appetite for metals in the world's No.2 economy.

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)

0830 UK Inflation for July

CPI mm: Forecast 0.0 pct Prior -0.2 pct

CPI yy: Forecast 2.8 pct Prior 2.9 pct

RPI mm: Forecast 0.0 pct Prior -0.1 pct

RPI yy: Forecast 3.1 pct Prior 3.3 pct

RPI-X mm: Forecast -0.1 pct Prior -.01 pct

RPI-X yy: Forecast 3.1 pct Prior 3.3 pct

0830 UK Producer Prices for July

PPI input mm: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 0.2 pct

PPI yy: Forecast 5.5 pct Prior 4.2 pct

PPI output mm: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.1 pct

PPI yy: Forecast 2.1 pct Prior 2.0 pct

PPI core output mm: Forecast 0.1 pct Prior 0.0 pct

PPI core output yy: Forecast 1.2 pct Prior 1.0 pct

0900 Euro Zone Industrial Production for June

Industrial production mm: Forecast 0.8 pct Prior -0.3 pct

Industrial production yy: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior -1.3 pct

0900 Germany ZEW Data for August

Economic sentiment: Forecast 40.0 Prior 36.3

Current conditions: Forecast 12.0 Prior 10.6

1230 U.S. Import/Export Prices for July

Import prices: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior -0.2 pct

Export prices: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior -0.1 pct

1230 U.S. Retail Sales for July

Retail sales: Forecast 0.3 pct Prior 0.4 pct

Retail sales excluding automobiles: Forecast 0.4 pct Prior 0.0 pct

1400 U.S. Business Inventories for June

Business inventories: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.1 pct

1645 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Lockhart Speaks

N/A Bank of Japan Releases Minutes of July 10-11 Meeting

COMPANY NEWS:

* G4S : Takeover talk sparked by activist European hedge fund Cevian Capital disclosing a 5.1 percent stake in the security firm helped lift the company's shares on Monday, according to various newspaper market reports.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tivicay, GlaxoSmithKline'S drug targeted at HIV-1, the most common strain of the virus that causes AIDS.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The U.S. commodities market regulator has subpoenaed at least two metals warehousing firms, including Glencore, seeking documents and communications from the last three years as an inquiry into complaints about inflated metals prices gathers steam.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

First-half results:

ENQUEST

MEARS GROUP

MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL

RESOLUTION

SYNTHOMER

TRIBAL GROUP

AGM:

CASTINGS

1SPATIAL

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134