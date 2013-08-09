LONDON Aug 9 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open higher
on Friday, with futures on the blue-chip index up 0.6 percent by 0610 GMT and
with financial bookmakers calling for the market to open up 7 to 14 points, or
as much as 0.2 percent. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* House prices in England and Wales reached an all-time peak in July, driven
by strong demand in London, though purchases by first-time buyers remain well
below historic levels, a report showed on Friday.
* China's consumer inflation steadied in July, while real
estate investment and car sales rose.
* Wall Street and Asian equity markets rebounded overnight, while
oil prices climbed.
* More than half the economists polled by Reuters now think the Bank of
England has drawn a line under its asset purchase stimulus programme. Asked when
the Bank will next change interest rates, 38 said it will raise them in either
2015 or 2016, with a handful of forecasts either side, almost all predicting a
25 basis point hike from their present record low 0.5 percent.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent or 18.47 points at 6,529.68
points on Thursday, recovering after a 1.4 percent fall the previous session.
* TESCO : Tesco Plc will slash its China exposure by taking just 20
percent of a venture with a state-run company, a deal that underlines the
travails foreign retailers have had in the Chinese market and allows it to
concentrate on turning around its domestic business.
* RBS : The state-backed bank is unlikely to decide how it plans to
sell more than 300 UK branches until the end of next month after extending a
deadline for prospective bidders, industry sources said.
* WILLIAM HILL : The British betting giant has agreed to buy
Australian online betting firm Tom Waterhouse NT for up to A$110 million ($100
million) including debt, looking to become Australia's biggest online bookmaker.
* FIRSTGROUP : The bus and train operator is subject to bid
speculation, with UK media reporting talk of a possible cash bid worth between
160 pence and 170 pence per share from a private equity investor after a recent
rights issue shored up the company's balance sheet.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : French utility GDF Suez is buying the
British construction firm's UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, for
around 190 million pounds ($295.55 million) in cash.
