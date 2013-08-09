LONDON Aug 9 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open higher on Friday, with futures on the blue-chip index up 0.6 percent by 0610 GMT and with financial bookmakers calling for the market to open up 7 to 14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* House prices in England and Wales reached an all-time peak in July, driven by strong demand in London, though purchases by first-time buyers remain well below historic levels, a report showed on Friday.

* China's consumer inflation steadied in July, while real estate investment and car sales rose.

* Wall Street and Asian equity markets rebounded overnight, while oil prices climbed.

* More than half the economists polled by Reuters now think the Bank of England has drawn a line under its asset purchase stimulus programme. Asked when the Bank will next change interest rates, 38 said it will raise them in either 2015 or 2016, with a handful of forecasts either side, almost all predicting a 25 basis point hike from their present record low 0.5 percent.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent or 18.47 points at 6,529.68 points on Thursday, recovering after a 1.4 percent fall the previous session.

* TESCO : Tesco Plc will slash its China exposure by taking just 20 percent of a venture with a state-run company, a deal that underlines the travails foreign retailers have had in the Chinese market and allows it to concentrate on turning around its domestic business.

* RBS : The state-backed bank is unlikely to decide how it plans to sell more than 300 UK branches until the end of next month after extending a deadline for prospective bidders, industry sources said.

* WILLIAM HILL : The British betting giant has agreed to buy Australian online betting firm Tom Waterhouse NT for up to A$110 million ($100 million) including debt, looking to become Australia's biggest online bookmaker.

* FIRSTGROUP : The bus and train operator is subject to bid speculation, with UK media reporting talk of a possible cash bid worth between 160 pence and 170 pence per share from a private equity investor after a recent rights issue shored up the company's balance sheet.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : French utility GDF Suez is buying the British construction firm's UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, for around 190 million pounds ($295.55 million) in cash.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6429 British pounds)