* The FTSE 100 closed up 16.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,499.99 points,
on Friday after suffering its steepest one-day percentage drop in almost two
months on Thursday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : W&G Investments Plc, one of three bidders
vying for 315 Royal Bank of Scotland branches, said the sale could be delayed
beyond the two-year schedule.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The miner is expected to write down the value
of assets inherited from Xstrata by as much as $7 billion when it reports
first-half earnings on Tuesday - the first full set of results since the
takeover that created the mining giant in May.
* VODAFONE : The mobile communications firm paid millions to
Britain's tax authority as part of a settlement linked to its Irish unit, the
Guardian reported on Sunday.
* AMEC : The British engineer is eyeing an 800 million pound bid for
London-listed peer Kentz as the group attempts to grow its oil and gas
division, according to a report on Sunday.
* ECONOMIC EVENTS:
No major economic events scheduled for the day.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Amlin Interim
Bovis Homes Group H1
Clarkson H1
Kingspan Group Q2, Confcall
