* The FTSE 100 closed up 16.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,499.99 points,
on Friday after suffering its steepest one-day percentage drop in almost two
months on Thursday.
* Britain's unemployment rate is likely to fall slowly to reach 7.5 percent
by late 2014, a leading business lobby said, chiming with a Bank of England
prediction that signalled record-low interest rates for another three years.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : W&G Investments Plc, one of three bidders
vying for 315 Royal Bank of Scotland branches, said the sale could be delayed
beyond the two-year schedule.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British banking group is set to sell its
German insurance business to Frankfurt-listed insurer Hannover Re for
400 million euros as it continues to streamline its business, according to a
report in the Sunday Telegraph.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The miner is expected to write down the value
of assets inherited from Xstrata by as much as $7 billion when it reports
first-half earnings on Tuesday - the first full set of results since the
takeover that created the mining giant in May.
* VODAFONE : The mobile communications firm paid millions to
Britain's tax authority as part of a settlement linked to its Irish unit, the
Guardian reported on Sunday.
* AMEC : British engineer AMEC said on Monday it had made a takeover
bid for London-listed peer Kentz at 565 to 580 pence per share, going
head to head with M+W Group which also made a bid for the firm.
Kentz rejected both bids.
* BOVIS HOMES : The housebuilder reports first-half profit jumps 50
percent to 20.4 million pounds year-on-year, and expects return on capital
employed for the 2013 full year to be at least 10.0 percent.
* AMLIN : The insurer reports a 12 percent fall in first-half profit
to 161.4 million pounds year-on-year and raises interim dividend up 4 percent to
7.8 pence per share.
* BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : The miner agrees an exploration deal with
Alrosa.
* ECONOMIC EVENTS:
No major economic events scheduled for the day.
(Reporting by David Brett, editing by Tricia Wright)