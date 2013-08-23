LONDON Aug 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 18 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures firming 0.2 percent ahead of the open. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.9 percent, or 56.03 points, at
6,446.87 points, marking its biggest one-day rise in more than two weeks after
upbeat PMI survey data lifted growth-sensitive stocks.
* Domestic demand and construction spending drove growth in Germany,
Europe's largest economy, between April and June, contributing to the strongest
quarterly expansion in more than a year.
* GOLD MINERS: South Africa faced a strike wave across leading sectors of
the economy on Thursday and the labour unrest threatened to hit its struggling
gold industry, already squeezed by rising costs and falling bullion prices.
* BHP BILLITON : The miner has cut bonus payouts to its top
executives after a decline in total returns to shareholders in the last five
years, even though it beat its target for outperforming peers over that period.
* WOLSELEY : Wolseley climbed 4.3 percent yesterday after hopes of
another special dividend helped push the stock to an 11-week high, the Financial
Times reported.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : Balfour Beatty has been selected as joint venture
partner on £207 million ($324 million) Houston Convention Center Hotel.
* STOBART : The haulage company made solid progress in the first
half-year of the financial year, and remains confident of delivering strong
returns over the medium term.
* AFREN : Afren said full-year production is on track, with a
year-on-year increase in underlying net production of 13 percent.
* BERENDSEN : Berendsen reported higher first-half profit, wih
adjusted pretax profit up 21 percent.
