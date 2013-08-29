LONDON Aug 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 3 to 6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent, weaker at
6,430.06 points in the previous session.
* VODAFONE GROUP - Verizon Communications is in advanced
talks to buy Vodafone's 45 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture for about
$130 billion, Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge
of the matter.
* Brent crude slipped below $116 a barrel, taking a breather after its
strongest 2-day gain since January 2012 over fears of oil-supply disruptions in
the Middle East as western nations prepared to intervene in Syria.
* London copper fell for a third session, as the dollar rose against a
basket of currencies, but was underpinned by steady Chinese demand and the
prospect of a slow revival in global growth.
