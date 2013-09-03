European shares inch higher, masking big moves from Adidas, EDF
* Banks supported by U.S. interest rate expectations (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Sept 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 93.26 points higher, or up 1.5 percent, at 6,506.19 points. It posted its highest close since August 14 after a delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria alongside robust economic data from China and the UK helped drive a broad-based equity market rally.
* VODAFONE - Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130 billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S. wireless business, signing history's third largest corporate deal announcement to bring an end to an often tense 14-year marriage.
* China's services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked up, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures have started to steer the world's second-largest economy out of its longest slowdown.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.