LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Aggreko, ARM Holdings, BHP Billiton, Croda, IMI, Resolution , Shire, Serco and TUI Travel, will take 4.23 points off the FTSE 100.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 37.78 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,468.41 points on Tuesday, with Vodafone a big faller after disappointing on the terms of a sale deal with partner Verizon.

* Persistent concerns about Syria were likely to weigh on market sentiment. Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee reached an agreement on a draft authorisation for the use of force in Syria, paving the way for a vote by the committee on Wednesday.

However, the draft is much narrower than the request made by President Barack Obama and includes a provision barring the use of U.S. troops on the ground.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August Markit/CIPS services PMI is set for release at 0828 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN reports full-year results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)