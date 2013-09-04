LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening flat on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, namely Aggreko, ARM Holdings, BHP
Billiton, Croda, IMI, Resolution
, Shire, Serco and TUI Travel,
will take 4.23 points off the FTSE 100.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 37.78 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,468.41 points on Tuesday, with Vodafone a
big faller after disappointing on the terms of a sale deal with
partner Verizon.
* Persistent concerns about Syria were likely to weigh on
market sentiment. Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations
Committee reached an agreement on a draft authorisation for the
use of force in Syria, paving the way for a vote by the
committee on Wednesday.
However, the draft is much narrower than the request made by
President Barack Obama and includes a provision barring the use
of U.S. troops on the ground.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August Markit/CIPS
services PMI is set for release at 0828 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN reports full-year results.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)