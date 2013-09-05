LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the FTSE 100 index were up 0.3 percent at 0630 GMT. The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,474.74 points in the previous session.

* Bank of England is expected to take a breather when it announces its latest policy decision on Thursday after a hectic couple of months under new governor Mark Carney which has seen the economy show fresh signs of life.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - An experimental cancer vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline failed to meet its first co-primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial, dealing a blow to the high-risk, high-reward project.

* BETFAIR GROUP - The company said first quarter revenue was down 13 percent to 90.4 million pounds reflecting focus on sustainable markets.

* SUPERGROUP - Total group sales for the first quarter increased by 25.7 percent to 75 million pounds.

* EASYJET - August passenger traffic grew 3.9 percent.

* GO-AHEAD GROUP - The British transport group posted an 8 percent fall in full-year profit, hit by a rise in rail franchise payments to the UK government.

* ENTERPRISE INNS - The company launches a 100 million sterling bond offering.

* Brent futures inched higher, holding above $115 a barrel, as U.S. President Barack Obama's effort to win backing for a military strike against Syria cleared its first hurdle and strong auto sales boosted the demand outlook for oil.

* London copper steadied after a sharp loss in the previous session, as the dollar took a breather from recent strength ahead of key U.S. data and as more signs of the Chinese economy stabilising raised hopes for demand.

