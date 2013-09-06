LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended 57.70 points, or 0.9 percent, higher at 6,532.44 on Thursday, posting its highest close since Aug. 15. The index is up this week after declines in the previous four weeks and is on track to record its best weekly gains in nearly two months.

* UK industrial and manufacturing output data for July is due at 0830 GMT. Industrial output is forecast to rise 0.1 percent month-on-month, while manufacturing output is seen 0.3 percent higher.

* VODAFONE - The company is ready to direct a large part of its "Project Spring" investment spend on Italy, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in an interview on Friday.

* BAE SYSTEMS - The company said on Thursday U.S. budget cuts were forcing it to close a small facility in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, that has been upgrading and overhauling Bradley fighting vehicles and other ground vehicles for nearly 20 years.

* Brent crude held above $115 a barrel, set for a second weekly rise and supported by concerns that a potential U.S. military strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply.

* London copper edged higher after solid U.S. data added to the case that a global recovery is gaining steam, although a robust dollar capped gains.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)