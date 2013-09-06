LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
15 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index ended 57.70 points, or 0.9 percent, higher at
6,532.44 on Thursday, posting its highest close since Aug. 15. The index is up
this week after declines in the previous four weeks and is on track to record
its best weekly gains in nearly two months.
* UK industrial and manufacturing output data for July is due at 0830 GMT.
Industrial output is forecast to rise 0.1 percent month-on-month, while
manufacturing output is seen 0.3 percent higher.
* VODAFONE - The company is ready to direct a large part of its
"Project Spring" investment spend on Italy, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said
in an interview on Friday.
* BAE SYSTEMS - The company said on Thursday U.S. budget cuts were
forcing it to close a small facility in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, that has
been upgrading and overhauling Bradley fighting vehicles and other ground
vehicles for nearly 20 years.
* Brent crude held above $115 a barrel, set for a second weekly rise and
supported by concerns that a potential U.S. military strike on Syria may spread
unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply.
* London copper edged higher after solid U.S. data added to the case that a
global recovery is gaining steam, although a robust dollar capped gains.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)