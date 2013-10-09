LONDON Oct 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as a U.S. budget stalemate dragged on. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would be willing to negotiate budget issues with Republicans only if they agree to re-open the federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.

* The UK benchmark ended down 71.45 points, or 1.1 percent at 6,365.83 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since July.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August industrial and manufacturing output data is set for release at 0830 GMT, alongside UK August trade balance figures.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Aviva, Kingfisher, Smith & Nephew, Tesco, Travis Perkins, Wolseley and WPP will take 3.72 points off the index on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

VEDANTA RESOURCES issues second-quarter production results.

