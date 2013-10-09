LONDON Oct 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 14-19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers, as a U.S. budget stalemate dragged on. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would be willing to
negotiate budget issues with Republicans only if they agree to re-open the
federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
* The UK benchmark ended down 71.45 points, or 1.1 percent at 6,365.83
points on Tuesday, its lowest close since July.
* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August industrial and manufacturing
output data is set for release at 0830 GMT, alongside UK August trade balance
figures.
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely
Aviva, Kingfisher, Smith & Nephew, Tesco, Travis
Perkins, Wolseley and WPP will take 3.72 points off the
index on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
VEDANTA RESOURCES issues second-quarter production results.
