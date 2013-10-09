LONDON Oct 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen moving lower on Wednesday as a U.S. budget stalemate drags on, with futures off 0.2 percent by 0624 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would be willing to negotiate budget issues with Republicans only if they agree to re-open the federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.

* The UK benchmark ended down 71.45 points, or 1.1 percent at 6,365.83 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since July.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August industrial and manufacturing output data is set for release at 0830 GMT, alongside August trade balance figures.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Aviva, Kingfisher, Smith & Nephew, Tesco, Travis Perkins, Wolseley and WPP will take 3.72 points off the index on Wednesday.

* BG GROUP : BG is close to a deal or deals that would reduce its 100 percent holdings in a group of six exploration licence blocks off Brazil's coast, the company said, a signal it aims to push ahead promptly with drilling there.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Teva Pharmaceuticals does not expect to see the launch of generic copies of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling lung drug Advair that could be sold as a true substitute to U.S. patients before 2018.

* WOOD GROUP : The British energy services firm said it has entered into a joint venture with Siemens AG to provide services for gas turbines, in order to strengthen the division which has suffered delays this year.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Westpac Banking Corp. Australia's second-biggest lender by market value, bid about A$2.1 billion ($2 billion) for Lloyds Banking Group Plc's assets in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The miner reported a rise in oil & gas, zinc production.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)