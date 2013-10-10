LONDON Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 10 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 27.92
points, to 6,337.91 points, to mark its lowest closing level since ending at
6,229.87 points on July 3.
* BANK OF ENGLAND POLICY DECISION: The Bank of England is expected to leave
monetary policy unchanged on Thursday despite more signs of economic strength,
as it sticks to its commitment to keep interest rates on hold while joblessness
stays above target.
* BARCLAYS named senior investment banker John Miller to the newly
created position of head of banking for the Americas, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Nigeria said on Wednesday it had shut
down its Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) owing to reports of leaks, deferring 150,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil just 10 days after the pipeline was
re-opened.
* SAGA: UK travel and insurance specialist Saga is planning to list the 3
billion pound company as soon as the first quarter of next year, the Financial
Times reported.
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)
0645 French Aug Industrial Output
Industrial output mm: Forecast 0.5 pct Prior -0.6 pct
0730 Swedish Aug Industrial Production
Industrial production mm: Forecast 0.3 pct Prior 0.7 pct
Industrial production yy: Forecast -4.8 pct Prior -3.7 pct
0730 Swedish Sept Inflation
CPI mm: Forecast 0.5 pct Prior 0.1 pct
CPI yy: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.1 pct
CPIF mm: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior 0.1 pct
CPIF yy: Forecast 1.1 pct Prior 1.2 pct
0800 Italy Aug Industrial Output
Industrial output mm: Forecast 0.7 pct Prior 1.1 pct
0800 Norway Sept Inflation Data
Consumer price index mm: Forecast 0.8 pct Prior -0.1 pct
Consumer Price Index yy: Forecast 3.1 pct Prior 3.2 pct
Core inflation mm: Forecast 0.9 pct Prior -0.1 pct
Core inflation yy: Forecast 2.3 pct Prior 2.5 pct
1030 Riksbank's Ekholm Speech
1100 BOE Policy Decision
1200 Bank of Japan's Kuroda Speaks
1230 U.S. Treasury Secretary Lew Testifies
1230 U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
Jobless claims: Forecast 310,000 Prior 308,000
1315 France's Moscovici Speaks
1315 Riksbank's Skingsley Speech
1330 IMF's Lagarde Holds Press Briefing
1345 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard Gives Opening
Remarks
1600 IMF Managing Director Lagarde Speaks
1615 ECB's Draghi Speech
1745 Federal Reserve Board of Governor Tarullo Speaks
1830 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Williams Speaks
1900 Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem, ECB's Asmussen, EU's Rehn in Panel Discussion
2000 ECB's Asmussen in Panel Discussion
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Air Partner Prelim
Ashmore Group Q1 Trade
Hays Trading
Mattioli Woods AGM
WH Smith Analyst, Prelim
Victrex Investor
