LONDON Oct 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
mixed on Wednesday - down 5 to up 2 points, according to financial bookmakers,
as anxious investors hope that talks to avert a U.S. debt default could result
in a deal before the Oct. 17 deadline. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* U.S. Senate leaders were still discussing a deal late on Tuesday aimed at
raising the debt limit and reopening federal agencies that have been closed for
two weeks. Senate aides said a deal was close but earlier hopes that a deal
could be announced late on Tuesday were not met.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 41.46 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,549.11 points on Tuesday, trading around its highest levels since
Sept. 27, which was before the political deadlock that partially shut down the
U.S. government.
* No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.
* UK unemployment data is set for release at 0830 GMT, with the numbers now
back in focus as new Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has linked a fall in
jobless figures to any future rise in interest rates.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HOCHSCHILD MINING issues third-quarter production results
