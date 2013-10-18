LONDON Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
29 to 31 points higher, or up by as much as 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to
* Futures for the blue chip index were 0.7 percent higher by 0632
GMT. The FTSE 100 ended 0.1 percent, or 4.57 points, firmer at 6,576.16 points
in the previous session to mark its sixth straight session of gains.
* HSBC - A unit of British bank HSBC Holdings was hit on Thursday
with a record $2.46 billion final judgment in a U.S. securities class action
lawsuit against a business formerly known as Household International Inc.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - The mining group said third-quarter copper
production increased by nearly a third against the same period a year ago,
hitting a quarterly record, thanks to improved performance at its Collahuasi
mine in Chile.
* Britain's small and medium-sized businesses are more confident about their
prospects than they have been for three years but still want banks and the
government to do more on funding, a survey by software company Sage
said.
* Britain's aviation body said it was considering deregulating the fees
which London's Stansted Airport charges airlines, citing deals with Ryanair
and easyJet that could impact the airport's power over low cost
and charter carriers.
* London copper futures edged up, supported by data showing China's economy
grew as forecast in the third quarter, although concerns its upward momentum may
be short-lived limited price gains.
* China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace
this year, as firmer foreign and domestic demand lifted factory production and
retail sales.
* Brent futures rose on Friday, holding above $109 a barrel as data showing
China's economy grew helped offset concerns about demand for oil after a rise in
crude stockpiles in the United States.
