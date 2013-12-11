LONDON Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 18 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 36.17 points, at
6,523.31 points on Tuesday.
* London copper was holding near one-month highs on Wednesday, stalling out
after three sessions of gains, but underpinned by a weaker dollar and steady
buying from top consumer China.
* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner and
a top investor in U.S. onshore oil and gas, said on Tuesday its U.S. shale
business should generate cash from 2016, contributing almost $3 billion a year
to the group by the end of the decade.
* RBS : Royal Bank of Scotland said its finance director, Nathan
Bostock, had resigned to join Spanish bank Santander after just 10
weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the state-backed lender's turnaround
efforts.
* VODAFONE : Vodafone Group Plc expects to close the $130 billion
sale of its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications
and that shareholders will have received the proceeds of the deal by
early March in line with the companies' target for a first quarter close.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline is to invest another 200 million
pounds ($330 million) on advanced manufacturing in Britain, the company said on
Wednesday, underlining the draw of a tax break designed to encourage research
and development.
* FIRSTGROUP : British bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc has
received a letter from one of its biggest shareholders, urging the company to
sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down debt, the Financial Times
reported.
