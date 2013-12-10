LONDON Dec 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open
slightly lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.2 percent by 0727 GMT.
* Expectations of future rises in British house prices hit a 14-year high in
November, according to a monthly survey by RICS which warned that too few homes
were going on the market to meet demand.
* Britain's economic recovery is showing signs that it can reach
self-sustaining momentum, but monetary policy will need to remain exceptionally
loose for some time to come, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Monday. He also said the BoE is concerned that U.S. fiscal policies are creating
economic difficulties without any longer-term benefits.
* PRUDENTIAL - British based life group has set new growth
objectives driven by its Asian business, targeting at least 10 billion pounds
($16 billion) of cumulative underlying free surplus generation by the end of
2017. It has requested a trading halt on shares until 1pm.
* WHITBREAD - Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator said
it was on track to meet full-year expectations as it posted a strong rise in
third quarter sales.
* FRESNILLO - The Mexican precious metals miner lowered its gold
production guidance by 8.4 percent on Tuesday, after a ban on the use of
explosives at a mining site continued, impacting its output.
* TUI TRAVEL - The world's biggest tour operator said full-year
profit rose 13 percent, beating the company's upgraded forecast, helped by the
sale of more higher margin holidays in its UK and German markets.
* LLOYDS - The bank said it would bolster its capital by selling
its remaining 21 percent stake in wealth manager St James's Place, worth
about 700 million pounds ($1.15 billion).
* TESCO - The world's third-biggest retailer has bought a small
stake in Lazada, the Southeast Asian online retail company.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA PLC - The miner says Peter Coates' executive
responsibilities will cease effective from Jan. 1 and he will remain on the
board and accordingly will become a non-executive director.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 7.49 points, at
6,559.48 points.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit